Guru Randhawa set for 15-city tour

Mumbai: Popular singer Guru Randhawa will perform in 15 cities this year as part of Bollyboom Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru India Tour 2.0.

The first phase of the event will be held from May 18 to June 8 in seven cities. It will kick off in Hyderabad and end in Jamshedpur. The second phase is yet to be announced.

The first edition of the Bollyboom Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru tour last year went across eight cities in the country and he also had his first concert in Malaysia.

"The year 2018 has been an incredible year for me. There is no better feeling in the world for an artiste than to perform live for his fans and that is the feeling I crave the most," Guru Randhawa said in a statement.

"I am really excited and charged for my performance in this tour on a grander level this year."

The singer is known for numbers like "High rated Gabru", "Suit suit", "Patola", "Ban ja tu meri rani" and "Lahore".

Commenting on Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru India Tour 2.0, Janamjai Sehgal -- Business Head of Bollyboom - Percept Live, said: "After the success of the tour last year, we are elated to bring back Bollyboom with Guru Randhawa to the Indian audience. It surely will be bigger, grander and better than the last time."

Bollyboom is an Intellectual Property, which belongs to Percept Live.

