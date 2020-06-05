हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa's first Spanish song to drop on June 8

This is not the first time Guru Radhawa has collaborated with Pitbull, who is popular for numbers like "Hotel room service", "Fireball" and "International love".

Guru Randhawa&#039;s first Spanish song to drop on June 8
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa's maiden Spanish number titled "Mueve La Cintura" along with international singer Pitbull is set to drop on June 8.

Guru, known for numbers like "Lagdi Lahore di", "High rated gabru" and "Patola" among many others, took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the song featuring Guru along with Pitbull.

"My first Spanish song "MUEVE LA CINTURA" with @pitbull sir and my bro @titobambinoelpatron is releasing on 8th JUNE (USA) timings on @pitbullsir's YouTube channel and all other digital platforms worldwide," he captioned the image

He added: "We shot this video last year and I'm excited that it's coming now to entertain you all. Thanks for your love and support always."

This is not the first time Guru has collaborated with Pitbull, who is popular for numbers like "Hotel room service", "Fireball" and "International love".

The two previously collaborated in 2019 for the number "Slowly slowly."

 

Guru Randhawa
