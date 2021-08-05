Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh reunite for another music video, Nupur Sanon reacts

New Delhi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star Shaheer Sheikh, are once again collaborating for a music video. The duo had earlier appeared in Baarish Ban Jaana by Vyrl Orignals. The song was loved by audiences and has received more than 250 million views on Youtube.

Sharing the news of her latest collaboration, Hina Khan teased her and Shaheer’s fans with behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming music video.

“Only for your eyes..ShaHina is Back with a Bang.. @shaheernsheikh #MohabbatHai coming soon Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri Can anyone spot him behind,” wrote the actress.

Shaheer replied on Hina’s post, “Oo M G”. Actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon also commented. “My favourite song,” wrote the actress with heart eyes emojis.

The music video is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Earlier, Hina had shared behind the scene photos from ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ with Shaheer on her Instagram. The video was shot in the picturesque Kashmir Valley.

Check them out:

On the work front, Shaheer can be seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 opposite Erica Fernandes. The actor is also soon going to welcome his first baby with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Hina on the other hand was last seen in the film ‘Lines’ which also featured her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The film is available on the OTT platform Voot.