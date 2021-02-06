Hum Shaan Se Jalne Nikle Hai song from of 1962: The War In The Hills hits online - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of 1962: The War In The Hills have released the original soundtrack from the show - ‘Hum Shaan Se Jalne Nikle Hai’. With music composed by Hitesh Modak, the heart-touching music video is an emotional narration of the many sacrifices of a soldier who sets off to serve his country without fearing for his own life.

Singers Vijay Prakash, Salman Ali and Hitesh Modak, with their soulful vocals, have effortlessly weaved in multiple emotions associated with the story. Lavraj has penned the lyrics which are an embodiment of true patriotism. The six other songs that play throughout the series have been sung by some of the finest singers in India - Sukhwinder Singh, Vijay Prakash, Salman Ali, Shailey Bidwaikar and Shahjan Mujeeb among others.

Watch Hum Shaan Se Jalne Nikle Hai song here:

Director of the series Mahesh Manjrekar said, "1962: The War In The Hills is a very powerful story about bravery and valour, and we wanted an equally powerful soundtrack that brings out the true emotions of the story. Hitesh and everyone else have done a tremendous job at creating a musical marvel. Hum Shaan Se Jalne Nikle Hai has the power to move people and fill them up with pride."

Hitesh Modak added, “1962: The War in the Hills is an extraordinary tale of love, sacrifice and bravery; and I wanted to bring out the intensity of these emotions through the different songs. The entire album is a diverse collection of tunes, with each song signifying a different feeling – be it grief, happiness or honour. Working on this project has been a truly magical experience and I hope people are able to relate to the emotions strung in these melodies."

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series features an ensemble cast including actor Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Akash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas and many others. 1962: The War In The Hills is inspired by true events that take us back to November 1962 when an outnumbered troop of 125 Indian soldiers valiantly fought against 3000 Chinese in an act of remarkable bravery and courage.

Witness an untold story of valour in 1962: The War in the Hills, releasing exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 26th February!



