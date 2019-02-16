हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Marshmello

India is so special to me: Marshmello

American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello is gearing up to thrill the audience at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 this weekend.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Pune: American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello is gearing up to thrill the audience at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 this weekend.

He says India is special to him.

"India is so special to me. This is my third time here (in India) and I love it even more each time I come back," Marshmello said in a statement.

"That`s why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with (composer) Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang `Biba`," added the artiste, known for songs like "Friends" and "Wolves".

Prior to his performance here on February 17, he released the music video of "Biba".

