Shefali Jariwala

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala and Mika Singh's sizzling chemistry in Honthon Pe Bas song sets YouTube on fire - Watch

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala and Mika Singh&#039;s sizzling chemistry in Honthon Pe Bas song sets YouTube on fire - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular as 'Kaanta Laga', Shefali Jariwala, who was seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13' has collaborated with singer Mika Singh for a song. Their latest track 'Honthon Pe Bas' has been received well by the audiences.

The chemistry between Mika and Shefali in the song is palpable.

Watch Honthon Pe Bas song here: 

The reprised version of the song has been sung by Mika Singh. It has garnered over 6,360,946 views on YouTube so far. 

Honthon Pe Bas song is originally from 1994 release Yeh Dillagi featuring Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. 

On the work front, Shefali remained a popular contestant during her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13' show. She is married to TV actor Parag Tyagi. 

 

 

