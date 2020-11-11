Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala and Mika Singh's sizzling chemistry in Honthon Pe Bas song sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Popular as 'Kaanta Laga', Shefali Jariwala, who was seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13' has collaborated with singer Mika Singh for a song. Their latest track 'Honthon Pe Bas' has been received well by the audiences.
The chemistry between Mika and Shefali in the song is palpable.
Watch Honthon Pe Bas song here:
The reprised version of the song has been sung by Mika Singh. It has garnered over 6,360,946 views on YouTube so far.
A woman's eyes cut deeper than a knife....@mikasingh #hothonpebas Makeup& hair by @makeup.yasmin Styled by @stylebytaashvi Top @swagboutique_forher . . . #newsong #music #comingsoon #tipsmusic #excited #love #eyesdontlie #comingsoon #kumartaurani #mikasingh #shefalijariwala #thursday #pic #instapic @tips @kumartaurani
Honthon Pe Bas song is originally from 1994 release Yeh Dillagi featuring Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead.
On the work front, Shefali remained a popular contestant during her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13' show. She is married to TV actor Parag Tyagi.