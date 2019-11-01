Khesari Lal Yadav's Chhath Geet Suraj Dev Ka Rathwa goes viral on social media- Watch

New Delhi: Chhath, the most popular festival in Bihar and other parts of India, commenced on October 31. The four-day-long festival will be observed till November 3. The whole state is immersed in the fervour of Chhath and the popular Bhojpuri stars have also released songs based on the festival.

Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Chhath Geet Suraj Dev Ka Rathwa has been going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The song is a fitting tribute to the Sun God, who is worshipped during the festival of Chhath.

Watch the song here:

On Chhath, women offer their prayers to Surya Devta to thank the Lord for sustaining life on Earth. Those observing the vrat or fast, known as the Parvaitin pray from the happiness, prosperity and wellbeing of their families.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).