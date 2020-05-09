Muskurayega India singer Vishal Mishra joins Likee, goes live to connect with fans

New Delhi: Popular singer-composer Vishal Mishra joined Likee to connect with his fans amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Vishal reached out to his fans through the live streaming feature of the app and charmed them by crooning his latest songs such as Muskurayega India, AajBhi amongst others.

With more than 100 thousand likes, Vishal Mishra’s recently held 1-hour long live session was a much-needed stressbuster for Likee users. Notably, Vishal’s latest single AajBhi, which is an ode to an unfulfilled love story and features popular actors Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti, was recently promoted on Likee as part of a collaboration with VYRL Originals.

#AajBhi clocked more than 380 million views on the app. In another remarkable development, Vishal performed the song live for the world’s biggest virtual music concert during lockdown - 'One World: Together At Home'. Kicked off by Lady Gaga on April 18, 2020, ‘One World’ is an on-going music concert by Global Citizen in support of WHO.

The other song performed by Vishal Mishra during the live session was Muskurayega India, which is a message of positivity in the times of lockdown by the film fraternity. Produced by Jjust Music, the song was recently promoted on the app through #MuskurayegaIndia and garnered over 379 million views.

The music video of the song, featuring some of the biggest names from the Bollywood, also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the same on microblogging site Twitter. Jjust Music owner Jackky Bhagnani had also held a live interaction with Likers to talk about the song. The song raised money for the PM Cares fund and the Maharashtra CM relief fund.

At the 65th Filmfare Awards, Vishal won the Best Music Album for 'Kabir Singh'. Besides, he bagged the Zee Cine Awards and Mirchi Music Award for Best Music in 'Kabir Singh' respectively.