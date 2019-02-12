Nicki Minaj calls out Grammy Awards producer over bullying

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has slammed Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich for allegedly bullying her.

After the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony here on Sunday, Minaj took to Twitter and called out Ehrlich saying she was bullied for seven years, reports foxnews.com.

Earlier, rapper Ariana Grande had criticised Ehrlich for "lying" about her reasons for pulling out of a performance at this year's Grammys.

Minaj tweeted: "I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer Ken. I was bullied into staying quiet for seven years out of fear. But I'll tell my fans the real on the next episode of 'Queen Radio' they deserve the truth. Also, congrats to everyone who won last night."

The "Bang bang" hitmaker has announced she will not be performing at the BET Experience, a concert preceding the 2019 BET Awards in June.

Hours later, BET released a statement apologising for their Grammys coverage, stating: "BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward...

"Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki... We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused."