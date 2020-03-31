Ozzy Osbourne cancels Parkinson's treatment trip due to COVID-19

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert.

The rocker cancelled his 2020 tour dates last month so he could make the trip to Europe to seek treatment for Parkinson's disease, but now due to the coronavirus pandemic he has had to cancel his plans, reports aceshowbiz com.

His manager and wife, Sharon Osbourne, shared it during an appearance on the TV show "The Talk" on Monday, March 30, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," she said. "We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel."

Sharon also shared the ongoing global health crisis has really impacted her and Ozzy as they try to stay safe and healthy.

"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there, but I honestly find this such frightening times (sic). I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive."

"I'm not one of these people (who are), like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people', and, 'This is amazing'. I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm heartbroken."