हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE's Supermoon in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi

Prateek Kuhad is already one of the most influential figures in the Indian independent music firmament and he has the recognition to prove it.

Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE&#039;s Supermoon in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore &amp; Delhi

A shout-out to all the Kuhad fans out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on your city. Kuhad will be performing in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi as part of his Winter Tour at Supermoon.

After 7 sold-out shows, Gaana presents Supermoon co-powered by Skoda featuring Prateek Kuhad Winter Tour is back with a bang. Kuhad's 11-city tour in India began on October 10 in Hyderabad, followed by houseful shows in Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. The December shows are in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Kuhad's India Tour comes over a year since the release of cold/mess which hit #1 on iTunes India charts upon release in July 2018 and has been streamed by millions of fans around the world. Kuhad also became one of the most-streamed Indian artists on Spotify, within weeks of the streaming service's launch in India.

Kuhad is already one of the most influential figures in the Indian independent music firmament and he has the recognition to prove it. He has won the MTV Europe Music Award, the Indie Album of the Year Award from iTunes, and was named Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards. Over the past few months, Prateek has seen his fan base build across borders and oceans. Splitting his time between New York and New Delhi, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter is well on his way to becoming a truly global artist with a global fan-base.

Pune: 
Date: December 12, 2019
Time: 8.00 P.M. 
Venue: Royal Palms

Mumbai: 
Date: December 18, 2019
Time: 8.00 P.M. 
Venue: JVPD Grounds, Juhu

Bangalore: 
Date: December 20, 2019
Time: 8.00 P.M. 
Venue: Manpho Convention Center

Delhi: 
Date: December 22, 2019
Time: 8.00 P.M. 
Venue: Kalagram, The Garden of Five Senses

Tickets available to buy on PAYTM Insider.in - https://bit.ly/2AXYB5Z 

 

Tags:
Prateek KuhadZEE LIVEZee LIVE Supermoonprateek kuhad concert
Next
Story

'Tanhaji' Ajay Devgn roars 'Shankara Re Shankara', Saif Ali Khan watches keenly!

Must Watch

PT12M59S

P Chidambaram reaches Parliament, likely to take part in winter session