Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pic from 'Sucker' with Nick Jonas and it is adorable beyond words!

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with international music sensation Nick Jonas in a grand wedding ceremony last year. Pee Cee walked the aisle in a custom made Ralph Lauren outfit and her huge train left everybody in awe. Ever since the two have tied the knot, they keep sharing endearing pics and videos with each other on social media. 'Nickyanka' are head over heels in love with each other and don't shy away from expressing that in public.

The two are very supportive of each other's professional life as well.

Be it Nick attending Priyanka's film 'Isn't it Romantic's premiere or Mrs Jonas appreciating her husband when his song tops the charts, these two are purely couple goals!

Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her hubby dearest's latest song—Sucker. The song also features Pee Cee and is receiving immense love from all parts of the world.

Check out her post here:

The caption of the 'Proud Wifey' is, “My favourite. @nickjonas #appreciationpost #1 #sucker @jonasbrothers”

The song released recently and marks the Jonas Brothers' comeback after a long time. Brothers Kevin, Nick, and Joe have collaborated for the song and it also features their spouses Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie.

Netizens have even compared 'Sucker' to Bollywood song 'Hum Sath Sath Hain'.