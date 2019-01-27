हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rihanna

Rihanna is 'super close' to completing her album

Record producer-rapper The-Dream has revealed that pop star Rihanna is "super close" to finishing her new album.

Rihanna is &#039;super close&#039; to completing her album

London: Record producer-rapper The-Dream has revealed that pop star Rihanna is "super close" to finishing her new album.

The 30-year-old singer released her last album "Anti" in 2016, reported Contactmusic. 

''She's cooking, she's about done. She's about done. Super close," the rapper said. 

He also shared that pop diva Beyonce is working on something new.

"She's doing something. I actually haven't talked to her about it - I've talked to the team about it because it's kind of just being coordinated. But she's doing something," he said.

Rihanna recently teased her fans by joking that her "Internet connection was poor" when asked about the whereabouts of her new music.

Tags:
RihannaThe Dreamanti
Next
Story

Backstreet Boys reveal their least favourite song

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: We can resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours says Yogi Adityanath