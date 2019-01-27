Rihanna is 'super close' to completing her album

London: Record producer-rapper The-Dream has revealed that pop star Rihanna is "super close" to finishing her new album.

The 30-year-old singer released her last album "Anti" in 2016, reported Contactmusic.

''She's cooking, she's about done. She's about done. Super close," the rapper said.

He also shared that pop diva Beyonce is working on something new.

"She's doing something. I actually haven't talked to her about it - I've talked to the team about it because it's kind of just being coordinated. But she's doing something," he said.

Rihanna recently teased her fans by joking that her "Internet connection was poor" when asked about the whereabouts of her new music.