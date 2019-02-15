हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams' album release put on hold amid sexual misconduct allegations

Ryan Adams&#039; album release put on hold amid sexual misconduct allegations

Los Angeles: Ryan Adams had planned to come out with three albums in 2019, but the release of his first LP 'Big Colors' has been put on hold following the accusations of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation by more than half a dozen women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore. 

According to Variety, 'Big Colors' was suppose to release on April 19, but the musician has decided to postpone it. 

On Thursday, after The New York Times article in which multiple people including Phoebe Bridgers, Moore, singer-songwriter Courtney Jaye and an underage girl have detailed accounts of their experiences with Adams went viral, retailers began reporting that they have been notified the album has been yanked from the schedule by Universal Music Group. 

Adams' Pax-Am label has also deleted its own pages devoted to pre-orders for the CD and LP. 

