Shehnaaz Gill oozes hotness in ‘Ghani Syaani’ song teaser with MC Square- Watch

Shehnaaz Gill shared a glimpse of her upcoming song 'Ghani Syaani' and dropped a teaser on her Instagram handle. The song also features MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. 

Dec 04, 2022

Mumbai: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of her song `Ghani Syaani` with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a teaser in which she is looking smoking hot. Shehnaaz`s glimpses in the video left fans drooling. 

"Oh My God... You look so hot," a social media user commented. "Wow...can`t wait for the song," another one commented." The much-awaited banger.. Ghani Syaani`s teaser is here..... Full video will be out on 5th December at 11am only on @playdmf YouTube Channel..Subscribe to @playdmfofficial YouTube channel. Get ready for the December Blast with @mcsquare7000 and @shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip. 

The song`s full video will be out on December 5. Apart from the songs, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. Her first guest was RajKummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show. She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan`s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023.  

Shehnaaz came into limelight during Bigg Boss 13 when she and Sidharth Shukla made headlines for their cute bonding and relationship. The couple were popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’. Sidharth, however, passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. Recently, at the Filmfare Middle east Achievers Night, Shehnaaz received an award which she dedicated to her close friend Sidharth Shukla.   

shehnaaz gillshehnaaz gill newsShehnaaz Gill new songShehnaaz Gill instagram

