Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans work at garnering 100mn hits for 'Bhula Dunga'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz feature in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, which released on March 24 on YouTube. So far, the song has 70 million views, and fans of both the celebrities believe their campaign can help the video scale the magic figure of 100 million.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans work at garnering 100mn hits for &#039;Bhula Dunga&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla

Mumbai: Fans of "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly referred to as "Sidnaaz" during their stay on the show, started trending the hashtag #BhulaDunga100M on Saturday.

The objective, as the hashtag suggests, is to help the song "Bhula Dunga" scale 100 million hits on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz feature in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, which released on March 24 on YouTube. So far, the song has 70 million views, and fans of both the celebrities believe their campaign can help the video scale the magic figure of 100 million.

"I need that surprise and happiness of this big achievement on sidzz face as he has tried a music video after years. Please keep streaming bhula dunga till it reaches a milestone #BhulaDunga100M," tweeted a fan of Sidharth Shukla.

"Ab 100 million se pehle rukna nhi. Plz keep streaming. #BhulaDunga100M. #sidnaazisnation," tweeted another fan.

"When i hear your name, I smile, When I hear you voice, I get butterflies. And when I see you, my heart stops...#Sidhearts #Sidharthshukla #BhulaDunga100M," wrote another fan.

"Sidnaaz is emotion #BhulaDunga100M," shared a fan of the couple.

Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillBigg Boss 13Bhula Dunga
Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' crosses a billion streams on a popular music streaming platform
