Palash Sen

Singer Palash Sen releases new song 'I Like It' on short video app

Palash Sen's song has released on short video app Likee. It is a romantic track which was filmed during the lockdown. 

New Delhi: Doctor turned singer, Palash Sen of 'Euphoria' band has made the most of this lockdown period. The popular singer has released his new single titled 'I Like It' featuring his son Kinshuk Sen alongside social media influencer Mili Lakhmani. 

The female lead in the song Mili Lakhmani, who is also a Likee influencer shot the video in Delhi herself while Kinshuk did the same in Los Angeles - that's how the entire song was made.

Palash Sen shared the first look of the song on his social media handle as well.

Talking about his new song and debut on a digital platform, Palash Sen said, “We all are going through a tough time due to this pandemic and lockdown. But the situation also demands us to think beyond normal and explore new ways to reach out to the music lovers. ‘I Like It’ is one such attempt by me to offer something entertaining to the audience.”

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Dutta, Head, Likee India, said, “This time Likee has taken the role of a launching platform rather than just being another promotional platform. We are thrilled to be the first short video app to launch an Indian artist's song exclusively.”

Palash Sen's son Kinshuk was first seen in 2017 with a short film ‘Jiya Jaye’.

 

