This devotional Lord Shiva song titled 'Shankar' hits the right chord on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: During the month of Sawan or Shravan, several Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati songs/bhajans are released by debutant singers and known celebrities. One such song titled 'Shankar' sung by newcomer Devendra Saini Debu was released on July 31, 2020, and has struck the right chord with viewers on YouTube.

The song has 136,791 views so far and has been beautifully shot. Watch 'Shankara' here:

Talking about his journey, Devendra Saini Debu said, "I want to be established as an independent artiste. There are many who helped me reach my goal and groomed me well but choreographer-director Remo D'Souza inspired and encouraged me to go ahead. He pushed me to achieve my dreams. I worked with him during 'Dance+3' show and learned a lot. It was then I got the inspiration for my song 'Shankar'.

Debu, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan, had in 2011 set out to realise his dreams of singing and making his name in the industry. In fact, the lyrics of the song 'Shankara' are penned by his childhood friend Ajay Alwar (Ammu).

Debu during his struggle days moved from hometown Alwar to Delhi and after working there in a production house headed to Mumbai - the city of dreams.

The music of the track 'Shankar' is composed by Soumyajit Roy.

The first Monday of Sawan was on July 6, 2020, and the last Monday of Sawan/Shravan month was on August 3, 2002). It holds immense significance for the devotees, who observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform the puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

