TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta share first glimpse of their romantic song 'Wajah'!

New Delhi: Popular television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became parents to daughter Anayka on April 15, 2020. The gorgeous couple and new parents in town have featured in a romantic track titled 'Wajah' for JJust Music.

'Wajah' song has been sung and composed by Rahul Jain. Talking about his new trcak, Rahul said: "Wajah is a contemporary romantic track and still has a very soulful vibe to it. As an artist I am grateful to Jackky Bhagnani Sir for having Faith in my work and giving me the freedom & opportunity to create my kind of music. I am looking forward to this collaboration with JJust Music again and I hope the audiences love it as much as we do."

Gautam shared the first glimpse of the song on social media. Take a look:

About the song, Gautam and Smriti said: "We have been avid creators of different kinds of couple videos on social media. Like Romantic videos, pranks, funny videos. these videos have been well received by our followers and they have always encouraged us to create more. Jackky has loved our chemistry in these videos and one day to our surprise he approached saying that he wants us to be part of this amazing romantic video which has been his best curation for Jjust music. We totally jumped on this opportunity because we love the kind of music Jjust music has been creating and also because we have always used borrowed tracks for our videos and for the first time we will have our own song which we are hoping that other couples will be encouraged to use for their videos. Super great full to Jjust music to consider us to be a part of this song. Besides we had super time shooting the song in the beautiful locales of Armenia. We are sure that everybody will love the song. Still, fingers crossed."