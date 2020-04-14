Urvashi Rautela's 'Kangna Vilayati' song vs Tara Sutaria-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Masakali 2.O' - Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is the youngest Indian celebrity to cross 25 million followers on Instagram and setting the world stage on fire. After the resounding success of her previous film Pagalpanti, Virgin Bhanupriya's latest Song was recently released and has already crossed 2,184,739 views on YouTube.

A while back, T-Series recently released a remake version of AR Rahman's popular song 'Masakali' and this left the netizens fuming with rage. Masakali 2.0 is a revamped version of the song Masakali from Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi-6.

Soon after the song was released, Masakali 2 started trending on Twitter. But not for good reasons. Netizens are, in fact, utterly disappointed with this new version. They took to Twitter to express their dismay and ruthlessly shamed the makers for ruining the hit song. At the moment, the internet is flooded with hilarious memes bashing Masakali 2.0.

Ever since the launch of Urvashi Rautela's Kangna Vilayati, fans have been obsessed with the song, playing in the background. Social media has been afloat with various versions, ranging from a guitar solo to due. They all have different reasons to make their own covers and show love towards the song. Judging by the response it has been receiving, the track may well be an iconic one, as the song has crossed 1.5 million views in 2 days and is trending on TikTok.

The Bollywood diva has time and again posted some splendid dance videos on her Instagram handle, which keeps her fans hooked to their mobile screens. Urvashi Rautela's dance in the song has been highly appreciated by many.