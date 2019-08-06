close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa to perform in India in September

The 'See you again' hitmaker will be performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15 respectively.

Wiz Khalifa to perform in India in September
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rapper Wiz Khalifa will visit India in September to perform live in the country.

The 'See you again' hitmaker will be performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15 respectively.

"Sunburn Arena brings you the multi-platinum superstar Wiz Khalifa in Delhi and Mumbai. Get ready, Wiz Khalifa will be taking over your city this September," read a post on the official Instagram page of the music festival. 

On the thought of getting the superstar in India, Karan Singh, chief operating officer of Percept Live, said: "We are thrilled to kick off Season 13 with the super talented Wiz Khalifa across our primary cities of Mumbai and Delhi NCR. These Sunburn Arenas offer our fans a taste of what awaits them at the most awaited mega Sunburn Festival in December."

Last year, Khalifa performed in India for the first time in Goa at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72. 

 

Tags:
Wiz KhalifaWiz Khalifa musicHollywood
Next
Story

'Kabir Singh' song 'Tera ban jaunga' gets solo female version

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Decision to revoke Article 370 is against democracy: Farooq Abdullah