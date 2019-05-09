close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik sings 'A whole new world' for 'Aladdin'

It got a big reaction on social media. 

Zayn Malik sings &#039;A whole new world&#039; for &#039;Aladdin&#039;

Los Angeles: Singer Zayn Malik has sung "A whole new world" for the live-action movie version of Disney classic "Aladdin", and fans want him as hero.

Disney have released a new cover version of the iconic song "A whole new world", performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward.

The track is due to play over the end titles according to the video on VEVO, so does not feature during the film, reports mirror.co.uk.

The music video depicts Zayn and Zhavia looking wistful in a number of moodily lit locations, but never actually sharing a scene together.

It got a big reaction on social media. Most fans on Twitter adored the version and even liked the idea of Zayn playing Aladdin himself.

One fan said: "Zayn should've been given the Aladdin role, I said what I said"

Another commented: "They should've just made Zayn Aladdin but whatever."

 

Tags:
Zayn MalikA whole new worldAladdinDisney movie
Next
Story

Aithey Aa song: Katrina Kaif wooing Salman Khan is the best thing about this peppy number from 'Bharat'—Watch

Must Watch

PT14M5S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 09 May, 2019