Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 : Dear Teesta, Dear Moon Tuesday, Dear Parrot Evening, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result Today- Check Full Winners List

The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023: Steps To Check

Participants who bought Nagaland State Lottery Sambad tickets for today’s 27 March 2023 draw can view the Nagaland State Lotto Sambad Results by accessing their company portal. The Players are asked to follow the steps below to accomplish this.

Step 1: Navigate to the main site of the Nagaland State Lotteries at nagalandlotterysambad.com, nagalandlotteries.com, or www.lotterysambad.com.

Step 2: Go to the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result page.

Step 3: Locate and draw the Today 1 PM Result, Today 6 PM Result, and Today 8 PM Result buttons. Date: March 27, 2023

Step 4: Choose the links for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM results.

Step 5: Verify your Ticket Numbers.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Teesta 1 PM Result: Check Winners List

Nagaland Dear Moon Tuesday 6 PM Result

Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening 8 PM Result: To Be Announced