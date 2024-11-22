Nashik East Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Adv.Datta Dnyandev Ambhore vs, Adv.Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale Total Votes Margin AIMIM BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Nashik East Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Nashik East Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nashik East seat was held on November 20. The Nashik East assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold since the last 2014 election.

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Adv. Datta Dnyandev Ambhore of the People's Party of India (Democratic), Adv.Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale of BJP, Bhabhe Jitendra Naresh (Jitendra Bhave) of Nirbhay Maharashtra Party, Chandrakant Pandurang Thorat of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Ganesh (Bhau) Baban Gite of the NCPSP, and independent candidates besides some candidates from smaller regional parties. However, from the application of 32 total contestants 25 were accepted, 5 were rejected, 2 applications were withdrawn and 13 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Adv. Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle of the BJP won the elections by defeating Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap of the NCP by around 12,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap contested the polls on the BJP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Chandrakant (Raju Anna) Pandurang Lavte of Shiv Sena by around 46,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.