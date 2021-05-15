Cyclone Tauktae update! Travelling to West, South India? Check Vistara, Indigo flight advisory here

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday (May 15), according to the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night.

Taking note of the situation, airline companies are cancelling or rescheduling their flights to prevent any damage. Vistara has informed its flyers that some of its flights will remain impacted for the next two days.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till 17th May, 2021,” Vistara said.

In addition to Vistara, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory for its flyers. The airline tweeted, "Travel Advisory: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund."

Cyclone Tauktae is nearing coastal Karnataka. Chance for strong wind up to 70kmph. “From May 16-19, it is very likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph,” IMD said in a report.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed over 50 teams in five states - Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra - to prevent any massive destruction from cyclone Tauktae.

