No lives lost in Iranian attack on Iraqi bases; Tehran 'standing down': Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: United States President Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing US troops in Iraq and urged world powers to forge a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Trump also warned that his administration will impose stricter sanctions on Iran and will never allow it to have nuclear weapons in response to Tehran's missile strikes against the US military and coalition forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

''No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All our soldiers are safe, only minimal damages were sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,'' President Trump said. ''An early warning system worked well and no American or Iraqi lives were lost,'' Trump said.

The US President was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and military officers.

Trump also signalled a de-escalation of tensions with the Islamic nation. "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said.

The President also outlined new sanctions on Iran and reiterated his vow that "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon." "The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," Trump said, noting his administration is continuing to review other options to respond to the Iranian missile strike on Tuesday.

"These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behaviour," he added. "In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American drones," the President said in his brief address

Trump also called on NATO to become more involved in the Middle East. In his short speech, Trump, who has been scathing and mocking NATO, called on the alliance to “get more involved in the Middle East”. However, he didn’t go into further details and went on to boast that the US is now ''self-sufficient in oil and natural gas'', as “the number one producer in the world”, and said, “We do not need Middle East oil.”

Trump then asserted, in warning Iran in characteristic tone, that “our missiles are big and powerful and accurate...and lethal.” He said he didn’t want to use force, however, and said that “America’s strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”

Trump said he is ''calling on Europe to break away from the remnants of the Iran nuclear deal”, which he called a “foolish” deal and had previously announced the US would abandon.

Referring to the Iranian commander's killing last week, Trump said the missile assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was a “decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist”. “Last week, we eliminated the world’s top terrorist,” he said at the White House.

The US President urged world powers, including Russia and China, to abandon the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and work toward a new agreement. "We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," he said.

Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time in retaliation for the American strike that killed a top Iranian general last week.

Iran`s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who earlier on Wednesday addressed a gathering of Iranians chanting "Death to America", said Iran`s attacks were a "slap on the face" of the United States and said US troops should leave the region.

Tehran`s Freign Minister said Iran took "proportionate measures" in self-defence and did not seek an escalation.