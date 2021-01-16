हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Greater Noida: Multi-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to fog

Four people suffered minor injuries during a multi-vehicle pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.

Greater Noida: Multi-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to fog

Noida (UP): Four people suffered minor injuries during a multi-vehicle pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.

Nine vehicles, including some cars, got piled-up on the EPE in Kasna police station area in the morning due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, a police spokesperson said.

"Four people got minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.

A local police team had reached the incident spot and damaged vehicles were cleared off the road with the help of a crane to ensure normal traffic movement on the expressway, the official said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 
It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Cold weather conditions persisted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, with the mercury reaching a low of 5 degrees Celsius and high of 17 degrees Celsius amid 'very dense fog', according to the weather department.

