Noida metro to operate on all days from this Sunday

New Delhi: As the Uttar Pradesh government decided to lift the weekend lockdown completely, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it will resume Aqua Line rail service for riders from this Sunday (August 22) onwards.

“Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards," PTI quoted NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari as saying.

The metro trains will operate from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. While for Sunday, the trains will commence from 8 am and continue till 10 pm. Maheshwari added, "The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday.”

The NMRC managing director further informed metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida will not skip stations during weekends. “Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations,” she said.

NMRC operates ‘fast trains' during peak hours on weekdays that skip a few stations with lesser passengers in order to save time of commuters between Noida and Greater Noida.

Earlier, NMRC restarted its services between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays after the UP government relaxed weekend lockdown partially and allowed shops, businesses to open on Saturdays.

The UP government on Friday announced that the weekly curfew on Sundays is being completely lifted in view of the improving COVID-19 situation. “In the wake of drop in COVID-19 cases in the state, the weekend curfew on Sunday will not be imposed anymore. The markets will open normally like weekdays,” the UP government said.

(With PTI inputs)

