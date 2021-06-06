हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Honey-trap gang busted in Noida, five including two women arrested

From their possession, the Noida police recovered Rs 25,000, a Honda City car, eight mobile phones and four ATM cards.

New Delhi: The Noida Police on Saturday (June 5, 2021) arrested five people including two women of a honey trap gang and recovered Rs 25,000. 

They were arrested from Som Bazar Sadarpur by the personnel of Noida Sector 39 police station. 

The arrested have been identified as Sonti alias Puranlal, Lucky alias Arsh, Sana alias Kajal, Deepa Chauhan and Kuldeep Kumar.

From their possession, police also recovered a Honda City car, eight mobile phones, one watch, one purse, one driving license and four ATM cards.

As per the police, the arrested women used to get into a conversation with people coming to malls, bars and pubs and honey-trapped them, following which they used to extort money from them. They used to call those people at a certain location and offer them alcohol and then recorded their videos and click their pictures in objectional state and blackmail them. 

