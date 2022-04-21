NOIDA: Light showers coupled with gusty winds on Thursday brought big respite to residents in Delhi and the National Capital Region from the scorching heat and sultry weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar).

The weather office said that light to moderate rainfall would continue in the national capital in the next few hours. In its forecast, the IMD earlier said that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The weather office also predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light on Thursday in the NCR. According to the IMD, this change in weather is due to the influence of a Western Disturbance over the northwest Himalayan region.

Though it had made a similar forecast of light rain/thundershowers for Wednesday, no station in Delhi-NCR recorded any of it. The heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region, IMD added. Delhi's humidity oscillated between 31% and 17%, the weather department said on Wednesday.

"Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.

Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi had recorded the maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 3 notches above normal. Other stations recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 40.6 degrees Celsius (SPS Mayur Vihar) to 43.5 degrees Celsius (Gurugram) in Delhi NCR.

