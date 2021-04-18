5 lab technicians test COVID-19 positive, shocker for Noida residents

New Delhi: Five lab technicians tested COVID-19 positive in Sector 30’s District Hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh.

Around 600 people had reached the District Hospital situated in Sector 30 to get COVID-19 testing but most of them had to return after the technicians tested positive, as per a media report.

Several people had to sit on floors for hours waiting for their turns to undergo corona testing, however, had to return after the centre was closed around 12 noon.

A few of them said they had mild symptoms including fever and have been waiting in line since 9 AM. When their turn came around noon, the workers refused to take their samples, the media report added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are currently under lockdown which came into force from 8 pm on Saturday and will continue till 7 am Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states during the current second COVID-19 wave, reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic on Saturday. The state's death toll has now increased to 9,703. It also recorded 27,357 new COVID-19 infections that took the state's total tally to 8,21,054, of which, 1,70,059 are active cases.

