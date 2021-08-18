Uttar Pradesh unlock: Noida, Ghaziabad schools for Classes 6-8 to reopen from August 23, for standard 1-5 from September 1

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (August 18) decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 and for Standard 1 to 5 from September 1, in view of the improving COVID-19 situation. With the new guidelines, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad can now resume physical classes for these standards.

"The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, the UP government had allowed physical classes for standard 9 to 12 with adherence to strict COVID-19 protocol from August 16.

This decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to consider the resumption of offline teaching activity for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 after Rakshabandhan.

Several states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh have resumed physical classes as the COVID-19 situation improves. Tamil Nadu, which plans to reopen schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1, released COVID-19 SOPs for schools on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as per official data on Tuesday, 27 people tested positive for coronavirus while one succumbed to the disease in Uttar Pradesh, taking the caseload to 17,089,91 and the death toll to 22,786. No new coronavirus case was registered in 54 of total 75 districts of UP in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

Last week, the state government relaxed the weekend lockdown and allowed shops and other establishments to reopen on Saturdays. Now, the weekend lockdown is only applicable on Sundays.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV