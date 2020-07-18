हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ADGP Arvind Kumar

Manipur's ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, rushed to hospital

Manipur’s Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday.

Manipur&#039;s ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, rushed to hospital

Imphal: Manipur’s Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday.

He has reportedly been taken to the hospital. The development was confirmed by news agency PTI, which said Manipur's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar has allegedly shot himself and he has been taken to hospital.

Arvind Kumar is a 1992 Batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre. He is currently serving as ADG of Manipur Police.

According to media reports, Kumar is being operated upon. He was recently repatriated back to his Home cadre the Centre due to health reasons.

The development was also confirmed by Imphal West SP K Meghachandra Singh, who is also present in the hospital.  

More details are awaited.

