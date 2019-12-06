हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Odisha primary teacher suspended for coming to school drunk

Makarand Mahant was dismissed after his video, showing him in a drunk state on duty gone viral on social media. 

Odisha primary teacher suspended for coming to school drunk
File photo (ANI)

Jajpur: A teacher of Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda area of Jajpur district was suspended on Thursday after he came to school in a drunken state and made students kneel down outside the school premises for alleged indiscipline on Wednesday.

Makarand Mahant was dismissed after his video, showing him in a drunk state on duty gone viral on social media. The video shows that the teacher was so drunk that he could not even park his motorbike outside the school and through it on the road. Then he made the students kneel down and happily posed for selfies with them. 

The parents of the students said, "He used to come to school in an inebriated state. He did not give sufficient mid-day meal to students. We have complained about him on several occasions but the administration did not pay heed to us."

On Thursday, Block Education Officer of Sukinda visited the Primary School and discussed the issue with parents and the concerned teachers. Thereafter, he suspended the teacher on the spot from the post. 

Tags:
OdishaJajpurBalia schoolTeacherStudentMid-Day MealBlock Education Officer
Next
Story

Odisha lecturer, who alleged rape by distant relative, found dead in hostel room

Must Watch

PT12M43S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 6th December 2019