2024 Paris Paralympics: Preeti Pal Wins Second Medal, Clinches Bronze In Women’s 200m T35 Event

Preeti Pal made history at the 2024 Paris Paralympics by securing her second medal, a bronze, in the Women’s 200m T35 event. With a personal best time of 30.01 seconds, Preeti finished third behind China’s Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian, who claimed the gold and silver medals with times of 28.15 seconds and 29.09 seconds, respectively.

This remarkable achievement marks Preeti as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics.

First Paralympics Medal in 100m T35

Earlier in the games, Preeti had already made headlines by winning India’s first athletics medal in a Paralympic track event. She secured a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 event with a personal best of 14.21 seconds. This feat was significant as all of India’s previous Paralympic athletics medals since 1984 had come from field events.

PM Modi's Acknowledgement

Preeti's success has not gone unnoticed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating her on social media, acknowledging her achievement in the 100m T35 event and highlighting her role in inspiring future athletes. “More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes,” he tweeted.

A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women's 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.

Preeti's Challenging Journey

Born to a farmer’s family in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Preeti faced considerable physical challenges from birth, with her lower body plastered for six days due to weak legs and an irregular leg posture. Traditional treatments and wearing calipers for eight years from the age of five were part of her journey to strengthen her legs.

Preeti’s outlook changed at 17 when she discovered the Paralympic Games on social media. The turning point came when she met Paralympic athlete Fatima Khatoon, who introduced her to para-athletics. With Khatoon’s mentorship, Preeti began competing in state and national championships from 2018 onwards, eventually qualifying for the Asian Para Games in China last year, where she finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m sprints.Preeti’s move to Delhi to train under coach Gajender Singh played a pivotal role in refining her running techniques.

This dedicated training paid off as she won bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024. Her journey has been supported by the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which provided her with financial assistance and allowances, enabling her to focus on her training and competitions.