Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar Win Medals In Javelin; Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu Shine In High Jump At Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics have turned out to be a spectacular stage for Indian athletes, who once again showcased their prowess in track and field events. In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Indian para-athletes Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw F46 event. This remarkable achievement highlights India’s continued excellence in Paralympic athletics.

Also Read: From Afghanistan's Upset To Bangladesh's Triumph: Pakistan's Most Disastrous Year In Cricket - In Pics



Ajeet and Sundar Shine in Men's Javelin Throw F46



The Stade de France witnessed an electrifying competition in the men’s javelin throw F46, where Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar dazzled with their performances. Ajeet Singh’s final throw was a personal best of 65.62 meters, earning him a well-deserved silver medal. His performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication, particularly as he improved his standing with a crucial final attempt.



Sundar Singh Gurjar, who had previously earned a bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, replicated his success in Paris with a season-best throw of 64.96 meters. Despite his impressive throw, Sundar couldn’t surpass the formidable Cuban athlete, Guillermo, who secured the gold with a distance of 66.14 meters.

The competition was intense from the start. Ajeet, Rinku, and Sundar kicked off their campaign with initial throws of 59.80m, 57.34m, and 62.92m, respectively. Ajeet's second attempt moved him into third place with a throw of 60.53m. Sundar initially held the second spot behind Guillermo, achieving 63.63m on his first attempt and 66.14m on his second.



In the third attempt, Rinku, another Indian competitor, fell to fourth place with a throw of 60.58m. Sundar improved his best throw to 64.96m on his fourth attempt but remained behind Guillermo. Ajeet’s final throw of 65.62m was a game-changer, pushing him past Sundar into the silver medal position. Rinku, with his best attempt of 61.58m, finished fifth, rounding out a strong showing by the Indian team.



Indian High Jumpers Make Their Mark



Not to be outdone, Indian para-athletes made their mark in the men’s high jump T6 final. Sharad Kumar secured the silver medal with a leap of 1.88 meters, while Mariyappan Thangavelu earned bronze with a jump of 1.85 meters. The competition was fierce, with America’s Ezra Frech setting a new Paralympic Record with an impressive 1.94 meters to claim the gold.



Insightful Analysis: A Continued Legacy of Excellence



India’s double podium finish in these events underscores the country’s growing dominance in Paralympic sports. The performances by Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, and Mariyappan Thangavelu reflect the rigorous training and unparalleled talent that Indian para-athletes bring to the global stage.

Ajeet Singh’s silver medal and Sundar Singh Gurjar’s bronze in the javelin throw highlight their incredible skill and competitive spirit. Meanwhile, the high jump results demonstrate the high level of competition in this discipline, with Sharad and Mariyappan showcasing their athletic prowess.