Arsenal fc

Arsenal walk out of tunnel against Crystal Palace with Kurt Angle's theme playing at Emirates, wrestler reacts

In the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on Thursday night, the Gunners walked out of the tunnel with Kurt Angle's theme music playing around the stadium. 

Arsenal walk out of tunnel against Crystal Palace with Kurt Angle&#039;s theme playing at Emirates, wrestler reacts
Arsenal are currently placed at the 11th position in Premier League. (Reuters/File)

In the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on Thursday night, the Gunners walked out of the tunnel with Kurt Angle's theme music playing around the stadium. 

The video of the incident was shared by many on social media platforms, which also included the former WWE star tweeting about it. Angle in his tweet wrote that the only thing missing from it was 30,000 fans chanting "You Suck".

The match was played with a limited number of audience present at the venue, considering the ongoing pandemic in mind. 

Mikel Arteta's men came up short against Crystal Palace on the night, playing a goalless drought and leaving both sides in the bottom half of the Premier League.

"I wanted to see a win and a few goals but we were fatigued. I cannot fault the spirit but it wasn't enough," Arteta said.

