WATCH: Indian Squash Team's Celebration After Win Over Pakistan To Win Gold In Asian Games 2023 Goes Viral

In the final game, Abhay Singh showcased his deep understanding of the court and angles, earning crucial points.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a heart-pounding final at the 19th Asian Games, the Indian men's squash team displayed an incredible show of determination and skill, clinching the gold medal by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan with a score of 2-1. This epic victory has taken the sports world by storm, with a celebratory video capturing the Indian team's joyous moment going viral across social media platforms.

The Opening Clash

The final commenced with an intense clash between Mahesh Mangaonkar of India and Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan. Iqbal stormed ahead early, leading 5-1, but Mangaonkar fought back valiantly, taking the first game 11-8. However, Nasir Iqbal was unyielding, winning the next two games 11-3, 11-2, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Saurav Ghosal's Heroic Turnaround

The second match featured Indian veteran Saurav Ghosal, who delivered a stunning performance, turning the tide in India's favor by defeating Muhammad Asim Khan with a commanding score of 11-5, 11-1, 11-3. Ghosal's exceptional skill and experience proved pivotal.

Abhay Singh's Dramatic Victory

The gold medal hung in the balance as Abhay Singh stepped onto the court for the deciding match against Pakistan's Noor Zaman. Singh's incredible agility and determination were on full display as he battled his opponent. After a seesawing contest, Singh secured the fourth game and took the match into a thrilling decider.

In the final game, Abhay Singh showcased his deep understanding of the court and angles, earning crucial points. Despite Zaman's formidable resistance, it was a pivotal error that sealed the match in favor of India. Singh's remarkable comeback from two match points down to secure four consecutive points secured India's gold medal in a sensational fashion.

India's Historic Victory

India's come-from-behind triumph over Pakistan was nothing short of historic. After losing the first match, the team rallied behind Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh, ultimately sealing a 2-1 victory that sent shockwaves through the sports world. This victory held a special significance as it avenged India's earlier defeat to Pakistan in the group stages. The Indian squash team's gold medal win in the team championships was their second, the first being in 2014 at Incheon.

