Hockey India on Monday announced the 18-man men's squad for the prestigious Commonwealth Games scheduled to begin from July 29th in Birmingham. India grouped in pool B along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana will begin their campaign on 31st July against Ghana.

Manpreet Singh, who led the Indian team to a historic Bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, will lead the team at CWG 2022. Dragflick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, the highest goal scorer of the FIH Hockey Pro League, has been named as the Vice Captain of the team.

Squad:

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh.

The midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma.

Strikers: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek.

More to come..