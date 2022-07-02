Keanu Reeves was spotted at Silvertone on Saturday (July 2) for the British Grand Prix 2022. The Matrix actor was witnessing the race from the Formula 1 VIP area. The Canadian star was wearing a black blazer while enjoying the action in Silverstone. He caught the attention of many and even chatted with a few people around him. He specially watched the race from the VIP area where he could not be reached by anyone easily.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a breezy final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday. The Dutch 24-year-old lapped with a best time of one minute 27.901 seconds, 0.410 quicker than his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez.

Keanu Reeves



Great to see the Hollywood star enjoying the action at Silverstone #BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6bs8LKnYoh July 2, 2022

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest, confirming expectations that the battle in qualifying would be between the top three teams.

#F1 enjoying seeing how much Keanu Reeves is enjoying Silverstone today & the Brawn documentary sounds like it could be good if he talked about the proposed GPWC breakaway threats as well — Amit Mandalia (@Amit_Mandalia) July 2, 2022

Red Bull are leading both championships and are chasing a seventh successive win, with Verstappen 46 points clear of Perez after nine races. Verstappen has won six times this year but Hamilton, whose team have been struggling with a bouncing car, is a record eight times winner at his home Silverstone circuit. Qualifying starts at 1400 GMT, with the threat of rain ever-present.

With Reuters input