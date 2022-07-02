NewsOther Sports
F1

British GP: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves enjoys race in VIP area, check Post HERE

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a breezy final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday. The Dutch 24-year-old lapped with a best time of one minute 27.901 seconds, 0.410 quicker than his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

British GP: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves enjoys race in VIP area, check Post HERE

Keanu Reeves was spotted at Silvertone on Saturday (July 2) for the British Grand Prix 2022. The Matrix actor was witnessing the race from the Formula 1 VIP area. The Canadian star was wearing a black blazer while enjoying the action in Silverstone. He caught the attention of many and even chatted with a few people around him. He specially watched the race from the VIP area where he could not be reached by anyone easily.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a breezy final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday. The Dutch 24-year-old lapped with a best time of one minute 27.901 seconds, 0.410 quicker than his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest, confirming expectations that the battle in qualifying would be between the top three teams.

Red Bull are leading both championships and are chasing a seventh successive win, with Verstappen 46 points clear of Perez after nine races. Verstappen has won six times this year but Hamilton, whose team have been struggling with a bouncing car, is a record eight times winner at his home Silverstone circuit. Qualifying starts at 1400 GMT, with the threat of rain ever-present.

With Reuters input

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?