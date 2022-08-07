NewsOther Sports
BHAVINA PATEL

Tears of joy: Bhavina Patel clinches historic CWG gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional - WATCH

Bhavina Patel's story is very inspiring. She didn't only battle with her disability to become a sporting champion but also the society which didn't see her grow as an athlete as she was a girl. But she fought it all and came to the top. 

Team India continued its medal hunt at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with star para table tennis player Bhavina Patel clinching the gold after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women`s singles - Classes 4-5 at The NEC Hall 3 on Saturday (August 6). This is her second big medal after the silver at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. This is also India's gold in para table tennis at CWG as Bhavina wrote history of sorts. Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi. Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.

The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed Nigeria`s Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to claim a gold medal. Earlier, India`s para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after defeating England`s Sue Bailey in the women`s singles - Classes 3-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.Patel overwhelmed Sue Bailey in straight sets by 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).

Sonalben Manubhai Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 11-5 against England`s Sue Bailey. Patel did not give the English paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 11-5, 11-2.The Indian paddler went ahead of her way and outclassed England`s Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to claim a bronze medal.

"I come from a small village. There were a lot of restrictions. People kept asking, 'You're a girl, and you can't do anything. What will you do when you grow up?" she was quoted as saying on ESPN.com.

"Growing up, there were so many problems with my education, my parents went through so much... if I had to go anywhere, even school, my parents had to lift me on their back and take me there (and back). There were so many difficulties..."

With ANI inputs

