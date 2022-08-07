Team India continued its medal hunt at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with star para table tennis player Bhavina Patel clinching the gold after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women`s singles - Classes 4-5 at The NEC Hall 3 on Saturday (August 6). This is her second big medal after the silver at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. This is also India's gold in para table tennis at CWG as Bhavina wrote history of sorts. Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi. Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.

Bhavina Patel does it !!!



What a TT_ player wins gold medal _ in para C3-5 TT against Ikpeoyi __ in straight sets.



Tears of Joy _ pure true emotions.



13 gold medal_for Bharat__



Many congrats _



Billion Indians proud of you _ #BhavinaPatel#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/laolSyJH0y — Soug (@sbg1936) August 6, 2022

And its a GOLD medal _

Bhavina Patel wins Gold medal in Para Table Tennis after beating Nigerian paddler 3-0 in Final.

_ Bhavina had won Silver at Tokyo Paralympics last year.

_ Its 13th GOLD medal for India. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/Qr3f9Rb2wy — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

Bhavina's story is very inspiring. She didn't only battle with her disability to become a sporting champion but also the society which didn't see her grow as an athlete as she was a girl. But she fought it all and came to the top.

"I come from a small village. There were a lot of restrictions. People kept asking, 'You're a girl, and you can't do anything. What will you do when you grow up?" she was quoted as saying on ESPN.com.

"Growing up, there were so many problems with my education, my parents went through so much... if I had to go anywhere, even school, my parents had to lift me on their back and take me there (and back). There were so many difficulties..."

With ANI inputs