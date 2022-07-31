In Jeremy Lalrinnunga's cellphone, the wallpaper reflects a gold medal. Whenever he went to the phone, the wallpaper reminded him of the gold medal for which was madly passionate about. The same gold medal that he looks every now and then and is wrapped around his neck. Jeremy lifted a total of 300 kgs in the final of the men's 67 kg class to clinch it and it didn't come without pain. There was pain that the world saw, on the screen, when he suffered cramps during his second attempt in the Clean and Jerk and then when he hurt his right arm in the third attempt, trying to lift 165 kg. In the end, it was all worth it.

The visuals of him lying on the floor went viral on the internet. The commentator called him one of the toughest kids in the circuit. But there's also the pain that does not make it to the television screens. The pain of several injuries, the pain of waiting for the big day, the pain of missing the chance to medal for more than four years and the pain of not going to your home for 2 years. Jeremy, at 19, has seen it all. What a kid, you must think when you see him cry in pain one second and then in the next moment, he goes and greets his fellow medallists on the podium and sings the national anthem while saluting the tri-colour.

Jeremy earned the moment with his sheer dedication, passion and some top-class coaching. And he has sighst set on Paris Olympics and you know he can go on to repeat the same in 2024 when you hear him complain about his 'below expectations' show.

"I could have done much better, not totally satisfied with my performance. But I am also happy with the love I have got. So many Indian fans came to watch here as well as from India back home, made me feel special and I would like to thank them as well," said Jeremy from Birmingham, to a group of Indian journalists over a Zoom call. The hunger in him remains as he feels he could have lifted more weight and made the competition one-sided. This is what champions are made of. This is what set Mirabai Chanu out in the final a day before, with 29 kg difference between her and the silver medallist.

'Didi motivate karta hai, woh cheer up kar raha tha mujhe ekdum aage se. Indian flag haath mein leke," he said on impact of Mirabai Chanu on his career. The other person who has had a big impact on him is his father, who was a state-level boxer whose tattoo is there on his right arm, which motivates him to do well.

A gutsy performance from @raltejeremy in the Men's 67 KG Category gives team __ it's second _ in weightlifting _____ at @birminghamcg22. With a total lift of 300KG he also sets a #gamesrecord ! #ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/CZ09t7GyOb — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

The weightlifter who comes from Aizawl, Mizoram clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in the Boys' 62 kg category with a lift of 274 kg. Jeremy says that after this gold, there was a drought of big medals at senior level and he would hear people question his talent and wondered if that was a fluke. But he was adamant to prove his critics wrong and by making the CWG gold medal as his phone's wallpaper, he began a tough jourey to stardom. He has reached here and now there would be another aim, another gold in phone's wallpaper before it becomes a reality.

"Many people used to ask me kab medal aayega. But I had it in my mind that I want to win medal for India. Performance was not that great here but I got what I wanted," said Jeremy.

He started playing the sport in 2011 and in 11 years time, he had worked his way to the CWG gold. It has taken many sacrifices to do so. He was not there at home when his grand parents passed away. He has not been home for two years now as there was non-stop training and tournaments he did not want to miss.

There won't be much celebration for now. He just wants to go home and be with his brothers, sisters and parents, even if for a short time. And maybe watch his favourite athlete Cristiano Ronaldo in action on TV.

"I have not thought about celebration. I have not been to home for two years, will go there for a week and will spend time with family," said Jeremy.