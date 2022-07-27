As the West Midlands bound train enters the New Street railway station, the mind is engulfed with an air of anticipation. After all, it’s been a decade since England hosted its last quadrennial sporting extravaganza, the London Olympics in 2012.

Birmingham has always been known for its ‘Bull Ring’ at the city's Central Business District where a bronze bull statute has its pride of place. No wonder, the official mascot ‘Perry’ resembles a bull but just when bump into Perry and start grinning from ear to ear, the smile vanishes before you can spell ‘B-I-R-M-I-N-G-H-A-M’.

There are a couple of itsy-bitsy posters or dare we call some insignificant billboards do let people know that indeed an event of this magnitude is happening in England’s second largest city and home to a sizeable Asian population. More than 5,000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations are set to take part in the multi-sporting spectacle but the prospect doesn't seem to be exciting enough for the general public.

The lack of excitement in the city centre for the Games was clearly visible as the locals went about their business on a nippy Tuesday afternoon. It was just another Tuesday and there was nothing special about it. The widely reported heat wave in the UK suddenly seemed to be a thing of the past with maximum temperature hovering around 20 degrees and the gloomy English weather, depressing for people used to bright sunshine only added to the woes.

The canal running through Birmingham Indoor Arena, one of the main CWG venues, brought calm and the organisers would be hoping it would lead to a storm of spectators in the coming days with over 1.2 million tickets sold.

It seems the entire country is glued into the Women's Euro Football Championship, which has reached the business end, but asking about the Commonwealth Games draws a drab response. One couldn’t escape a feeling of deja vu as the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup had coincided with the women’s FIFA World Cup and with ‘Three Lionesses’ reaching the semi-final, Eoin Morgan’s team were way lower down the popularity pecking order.

The sports pages of leading newspapers in the country hardly had a mention of Birmingham 2022 with Women’s Euros dominating the headlines.

When will Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday (July 28).

What time will Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 7 pm local time which is 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time on July 28.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England. The venue for the opening ceremony would be the Alexander Stadium at Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also LIVE stream the opening ceremony in India.

How can I watch live stream of Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.