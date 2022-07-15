NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Young gun Achinta Sheuli eyes medal in weightlifting

After years of hard work and passion, Achinata will be finally seen competing in the 73kg category in the Commonwealth Games later this month

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Young gun Achinta Sheuli eyes medal in weightlifting

At the SAI centre NSNIS Patiala, Achinta Sheuli can be seen constantly hustling and making his calm nature do the talking at every training session. Set for his debut at the Commonwealth Games later this month, the Bengal weightlifter has his priorities in place. Achinta Sheuli is set to debut in Commonwealth Games later this month.

The Bengal fighter lets his training speak for himself. After years of hard work and passion, Achinata will be finally seen competing in the 73kg category in the Commonwealth Games later this month. Starting at the young age of 10, Achinta's weightlifting journey started with his brother with whom he used to go to the gym at a young age.

Initially, it was just baithak (a modified squat) and don (a modified pushup) with lifting coming a bit later. Due to a struggling family background with his dad working as labour, the discipline in Achinta to be successful one day was highest and that's what bought him to this stage after all the years. After their father's death in 2013, his brother Alok had to give up the dream of weightlifting himself while their mother took up the job as a tailor so that the everyday needs of the family are fulfilled.

However, after all the hardship, Achinta was still focused on his dream and worked in silence to achieve it.

"Everyone is focused on phone nowadays. You need to have a target in life," Achinta told Sports Authority of India, showcasing the core values he harnessed over the years of his training.

"Many like to go to the gym to impress girls. I wanted to fight as my family background was not too good. I knew had to do face a lot of challenges and therefore, I tried improving step by step," he continued.

With a mindset of no-nonsense attitude, Achinta participated in his first weightlifting nationals in 2013 in Guwahati and came fourth. The 2018 Khelo India Youth Games gold medallist won the coveted yellow metal in the big stage at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Apia, Samoa, in July 2019 in both the junior and senior categories.

Riding the winning momentum, Achinta went on and won six national records including, three in the senior group, on his way to a silver medal in the men's 73kg category of the Junior World Championships in Tashkent last year. Also in Tashkent, he became the 73kg champion at the Commonwealth Championships later last year.

Achinta is a part of the 12-member Indian Weightlifting contingent set to make an emphatic mark in Birmingham. Achinta, a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and will make sure to make this opportunity count at Commonwealth Games 2022. The whole of India will be cheering the young star on as his blistering passion, discipline and desire will be on the show later this month.

Commonwealth Games 2022Achinta SheuliWeighliftingIndia AthletesCWG 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country