Conor McGregor once again announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has once again announced his retirement from professional fighting.

The 31-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and informed everyone of his decision to walk away from MMA.

McGregor announced his decision with a picture of him with his mother following his most recent fight in the Ultimate Fighting Challenge (UFC).

"Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!Whatever you desire it’s yours,"he tweeted.

The announcement came just a few days after McGregor agreed to American-Brazilian star Anderson Silva’s challenge of a historic 176-pound super-fight.

This is not the first time that McGregor has announced his retirement from fighting. McGregor had previously tweeted twice that he was hanging up the gloves.

In April 2016, McGregor had tweeted, "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later." His decision came after the UFC pulled the star from the fight because he wouldn't come to the United States for a press conference.

Last year in March as well, the UFC star took to his Twitter handle and announced his retirement from MMA.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I`ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today," he had said.

However, McGregor took a U-turn from his decision and most recetly knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the Ultimate Fighting Challenge (UFC) in January 2020.