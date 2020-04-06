Coronavirus pandemic: Pankaj Advani donates Rs 5 lakh to Prime Minister's CARES Fund

Indian snooker and billiards player Pankaj Advani has also decided to make some contribution towards India's efforts in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world by donating an amount of Rs 5 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES Fund.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 34-year-old said that his donation is a small gesture for a mammoth cause.

"A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju,"Advani, who clinched his fourth straight title at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in September 2019, tweeted.

A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 6, 2020

On April 1, Advani had urged his countrymen to do their bits in helping the nation at this difficult situation by donating to the Prime Minister's coronavirus relief fund.

"For all our medical professionals, social workers & more who are risking their lives to keep India safe, you can use @upichalega to do your part in helping the nation by donating to the PM CARES FUND using the UPI ID pmcares@sbi. So be safe & #PaySafeIndia @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI," he had tweeted.

For all our medical professionals, social workers & more who are risking their lives to keep India safe, you can use @upichalega to do your part in helping the nation by donating to the PM CARES FUND using the UPI ID pmcares@sbi. So be safe & #PaySafeIndia @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/Pumqxt1n4d — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 1, 2020

On Sunday, millions of Indians came out in their balconies or verandas and lighted candles, diyas and mobile flashes at 9 pm for nine minutes as per the request by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to appreciate the efforts of doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are working selflessly day and night to combat the threat of coronavirus.

So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,067 in India while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 109.