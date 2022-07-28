Pakistan were trolled by social media users as the country pulled out of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The International Chess Federation event in Chennai citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir, a move termed by India as "highly unfortunate". (Chess prodigy R Praggnananandhaa meets superstar Rajnikanth ahead 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad - check PICS here)

The neighbour country was invited by the FIDE to compete in the Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place in Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Regrettably, India has chosen to politicise this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan condemns India's mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level,? it said. (READ: In her 8th month of pregnancy, Harika set to make a national RECORD at 44th Chess Olympiad)

Check the reactions here...

Pakistan playing Chess? pic.twitter.com/ubWgWev4NS — Hatim - Yemen Ka Shehzaada (@HatimYKS) July 28, 2022

Pakistan has cancelled the participation of its chess team in the 44th Chess Olympiad. they told that the passing of the torch relay from Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar is the reason behind the boycott of the event.

Pakistan is always unhappy with India..... pic.twitter.com/lAXU5Rf4EJ July 28, 2022

#Pakistan has said that it will raise the matter with “the International Chess Federation at the highest level”. Nothing surprising here just antics of a crybaby. pic.twitter.com/YRlLFKaqhI — Afrah Shah (@afrahshah1) July 28, 2022

Do pakistan have any chess player? — nitin (@nitin32722204) July 28, 2022

Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.

It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India, he said in New Delhi.

Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India."

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship. The relationship dipped further after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019. (With PTI inputs)