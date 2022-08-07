NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022: India's Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal win bronze in squash mixed doubles

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal got the better of the Australian duo of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley to bag the bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles event with a 2-0 victory

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:45 PM IST|Source: ANI

Indian mixed doubles duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal bagged the bronze medal in the mixed doubles bronze medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indian duo clinched the bronze medal after defeating Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley of Australia 11-8, 11-4.

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal got the better of the Australian duo of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley to bag the bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles event with a 2-0 victory.

The ace players Pallikal and Ghosal were at their best during the match as they crushed their opponent 11-8 in the first games and did not really allow Australian players to be in a position of advantage.

The second game of the match saw, Australian players, giving a tough fight but were not good enough to take the game from the grasp of the Indian duo. The Indian pair of Pallikal and Ghosal played with aggression to clinch the second game and the bronze medal.

