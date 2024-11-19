Davis Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: The much-awaited Davis Cup 2024 Finals are ready to take place on November 19 with the Netherlands locking horns with Spain in the first quarterfinal. The likes of Italy, Argentina, USA, Australia, Germany, and Canada will also take part as the quarterfinalists in the Davis Cup 2024. This event is special as it will mark the end of tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal who is the 22-time Grand Slam winner will face Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers and will look to end his career on a high. Recently, tennis stalwart Roger Federer came up with an emotional message for Rafael Nadal. "As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional," wrote 43-year-old Federer on Instagram.

"Let's start with the obvious: you beat me - a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no-one else could.

"On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground.

Davis Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming Details:

When will the Davis Cup 2024 Finals be held?

The Davis Cup 2024 Finals will be held from November 19 with the quarter-finals. The final match will transpire on November 24.

Where will the Davis Cup 2024 Final matches be played?

All the matches will be played at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga.

When will the Davis Cup 2024 Finals matches start?

The Quarter-finals will be held from November 19 to November 21. The Semi-finals will take place on November 22 and November 23. The final match will be taking place on November 24.

How to watch the Davis Cup 2024 Finals live on TV?

All the matches of the Davis Cup 2024 finals will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Davis Cup 2024 Finals?

Fans can livestream the Davis Cup 2024 Finals on the SonyLiv app and website.