Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after visiting Venice Beach in California

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting a newly reopened Venice Beach, his family claimed on Monday (May 18). Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard, said on her Instagram account that the 39-year-old WWE superstar was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. "If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family," she wrote. The same message was also posted on the Instagram of the WWE superstar.

Authorities in Los Angeles County told CNN that a search has been launched to search a swimmer, but the authorities did not named the WWE superstar.

Trina Schrader, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department, said that the US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are all searching for this missing swimmer.

"Weather permitting we'll look for him in the air," Schrader added. "We're using all resources to try to recover him as soon as possible."

Pono Barnes, ocean lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told CNN that two swimmers were caught in a rip current. He added that one boy was later rescued but the other was "submerged."

Barnes, however, did not confirm that the man who went missing was Gaspard.

It is to be noted that beaches were opened in Los Angeles County last Wednesday for physical activities. The beach was closed for few weeks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gaspard was a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006. He left WWE in 2010 to pursued an acting career and has acted in films "Think Like a Man Too" and "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time."